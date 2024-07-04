Gurnam Singh Charuni pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 3

Prominent farmer’s leader from Haryana Gurnam Singh Charuni paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here on Wednesday. He said the political outfit constituted by farmers would contest all Assembly seats in the next Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections.

Charuni had recently constituted the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party. While addressing mediapersons during his visit to the Golden Temple on Wednesday, Charuni said all political parties have disappointed the farmers which is the reason behind forming a political party to contest the elections.

He said political parties are interested only in getting votes and they are indifferent to the issues being faced by the farming community. He said their party would take along all sections of society and ensure that everyone gets justice.

