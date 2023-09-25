Gurnam Singh Pangot elected Police Pensioners Welfare Association president

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 24

Gurnam Singh Pangot has been re-elected president of the district branch of Punjab Police Pensioners Welfare Association in the elections held at SD Saraswati Senior Secondary School on Sunday.

Gurnam Singh got 473 votes and his rival Harbhajan Singh Sandhu got 366 votes. For the post of the senior vice-president, Sukhdev Singh Chabal was declared elected with 471 votes as his rival Satnam Singh Sarhali got only 363 votes. For the post of general secretary, Ajmer Singh was announced the winner with 460 votes while his rival candidate Nazzar Singh could get 364 votes.

The district has an electoral list of 1474 and 854 votes could be polled. The officer-bearers have their special say in resolving the problems of the retired policemen at the state level.

#Punjab Police #Tarn Taran