Gurnam Singh Pangot elected Police Pensioners Welfare Association president

Tarn Taran, September 24
Gurnam Singh Pangot has been re-elected president of the district branch of Punjab Police Pensioners Welfare Association in the elections held at SD Saraswati Senior Secondary School on Sunday.
Gurnam Singh got 473 votes and his rival Harbhajan Singh Sandhu got 366 votes. For the post of the senior vice-president, Sukhdev Singh Chabal was declared elected with 471 votes as his rival Satnam Singh Sarhali got only 363 votes. For the post of general secretary, Ajmer Singh was announced the winner with 460 votes while his rival candidate Nazzar Singh could get 364 votes.
The district has an electoral list of 1474 and 854 votes could be polled. The officer-bearers have their special say in resolving the problems of the retired policemen at the state level.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists
Move to seize their properties in India too
It's world of double standards: EAM S Jaishankar on developed nations' resistance to change
Speaks at world forum after Canada fracas