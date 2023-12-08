Gurpratap’s debut novel among top 30 ‘Book to Box Office’ picks

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 7

A city-based author, Gurpratap Khairah’s debut novel ‘How Dinkar Lost His Job and Found A Life’ has been featured among the top 30 picks for ‘Book to Box office’ and showcased at the 2023 edition of the Film Bazaar in Goa.

Released earlier this year, the book is an Amritsar-based coming-of-age story of a small town man named Dinkar.

Screen adaptations of books seems to the emerging formula in the entertainment industry, giving hits like Sacred Games, The Night Manager, The White Tiger, Mismatched and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

To facilitate such collaborations, the National Film Development Corporation hosts Film Bazaar. The event is aimed at giving a platform to authors and production houses to exchange ideas for such collaborations.

The event celebrates the communion of literature and films while facilitating networking, enabling authors to sell their ideas to film production houses.

An educator by profession and writer by passion, Gurpratap shared that Film Bazaar gave him a direct platform to pitch his book as a viable script for potential adaptation.

“As a first-time writer, one is not well versed with the economics involved in pitching the book as a script. Thus the opportunity to meet people from the industry to gain insights was quite useful,” he said.

Film Bazaar had curated events, where filmmakers, producers and authors presented their ideas and held discussions on potential collaborations.