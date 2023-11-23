Gurpreet Bhullar takes over as Amritsar Police Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 22

Newly appointed Amritsar Commissioner of Police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar assumed charge here on Wednesday. He said maintaining law and order and peace in the holy city would be his top priority.

The Amritsar Commissionerate of Police would deal with crime in a professional manner under the zero-tolerance policy against the criminal elements of society, gangsters and drug traffickers, Bhullar added.

He said: “The primary duty of police is to prevent and detect crime. Police presence will be increased day and night.” The CP also said a campaign would be launched to tackle online fraudsters, with a special focus on cybercrime.

The pending applications and complaints of the public would be disposed of as early as possible, Bhullar said, adding that he also hoped for cooperation of the people to eradicate the drug menace.

“Efforts will be made to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the Holy City as lakhs of devotees come here to pay obeisance and it is important that the pilgrims do not have to face any traffic-related problems,” he said.

Before taking over as the Amritsar CP, Bhullar was posted at the Ropar range. He has also served in many important positions in the Punjab Police.

In the evening, the CP visited various police stations of the city and briefed officials about their duties. A discussion was also held with passers-by and shopkeepers regarding the difficulties faced by them at the Hall Gate.

#drug menace