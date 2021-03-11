Gursharan Bhaaji's ancestral house won't be demolished: MC

Amritsar, May 25
The Municipal Corporation on Wednesday pasted a notice outside the ancestral house of late eminent theatre artiste Gursharan Bhaaji (Bhai Manna Singh) situated in the Ranjitpura locality, near Putlighar, prohibiting its demolition or construction.
According to reports, the demolition of the house was about to start when local artistes, writers and scholars reached the spot to oppose it.
Punjab Lok Sabhyacharak Manch president Dr Parminder and others assembled at the site. They said Guru Khalsa Niwas, the ancestral home of Gursharan Bhaji in itself is an invaluable heritage of theatre.
Demands have been raised to make the ancestral home of eminent revolutionary playwright and thinker Gursharan Bhaaji (Bhai Manna Singh) a memorial museum and give it a heritage status.
Meanwhile, Gursharan Bhaji’s daughter Dr Arit also demanded that the house be preserved in his memory.
