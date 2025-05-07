Guru Granth Sahib’s English translation released

In the presence of Sikh intellectuals, the first part of the English interpretation of Guru Granth Sahib was released at Guru Nanak Bhawan, Guru Nanak Dev University.

The explanation has been authored by Surinderjit Singh Pal, head of Kes Sambhal Prachar Sanstha and former Chief Commissioner of Income Tax. An accomplished writer, he has authored 26 books so far. This complete English translation, along with detailed interpretation, will be published in six parts.

Professor Palwinder Pal Singh, Dean of Guru Nanak Dev University, was the chief guest on the occasion. In his address, he emphasised that books are the true wealth of a nation and society.

While many scholars have previously provided interpretations in Punjabi, this marks the first comprehensive English explanation by Surinderjit Singh . The remaining five parts of this interpretation will be released in due course.