Guru Nanak Dev freed humanity from caste discrimination, says SGPC chief

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 7

On the eve of Gurpurb (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) with the support of other organisations and Sikh devotees organised a nagar kirtan (religious procession) from Akal Takht Sahib.

A large number of devotees participated in the nagar kirtan and set up langar (community kitchen) on the route. The groups of school students, band and gatka (Sikh martial arts) participated.

Head granthi of the Golden Temple Giani Jagtar Singh, head granthi of Akal Takht Giani Malkit Singh, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and others were present among other prominent personalities on the occasion.

In his message, Dhami said Guru Nanak Dev freed humanity from caste discrimination by teaching equality and universal communion, which was the need of the hour for everyone to observe.

Jatha members face inconvenience in Pakistan: Swinging into action, the SGPC lodged a protest with the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) after a jatha member posted a video showing inconvenience being faced by the members. They crossed the Attari-Wagah border yesterday to celebrate Prakash Purb (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.

In the video, the jatha member alleged that due to lack of arrangements at the Wagah side, they too sat on the roadside till 8.30 pm on Sunday for want of clearance and the Pakistan Sikh body never made any arrangement for food or help them getting clearance.

As soon as the matter came to our notice, Partap Singh, secretary of SGPC, coordinated with the former PSGPC president Bishan Singh who admitted that inconvenience was caused to the jatha members as their arrival span coincided with the routine evening parade at Wagah border and transportation to the Wagah railway station got hampered. He said the matter was resolved after an hour and they were transported safely to the Wagah station, followed by the final destination at Sri Nankana Sahib where adequate arrangements for langar and accommodation were made.