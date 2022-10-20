Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, proposes three Jan Aushadhi stores

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 19

With rising concerns over the high prices of medicines, Guru Nanak Dev Hospital associated with Government Medical College has proposed to set up three Jan Aushadhi stores to help people get good quality medicines at affordable rates.

The hospital has proposed to set up three Jan Aushadhi stores at different places in the premises for the convenience of the general public. The authorities stated that a proposal with an estimated cost of Rs 1.79 crore has been sent to the state government in this regard.

The move has came after protests by local residents against the alleged ‘medical mafia’ being run by a section of chemists running their businesses in vicinity of the government hospital. With numerous private chemist shops running on the road outside the hospitals and over half a dozen having their shops inside the premises, the residents had accused them of selling medicines with higher MRPs.

Ankur Gupta, a local activist who had been at the centre of these protests against the alleged ‘medical mafia’ said, “Nowadays, it is common knowledge that anybody can get a batch of medicines manufactured from a pharmaceutical company with his desired brand name and a desired MRP.” He alleged that these medicines with higher MRP are then sold to the patients at the hospital. He added that the presence of Jan Aushadhi stores would help in checking the fleecing of poor patients.