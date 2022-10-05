Guru Nanak Dev Hospital to be developed on PGI lines

Amritsar, October 4
Government-run Guru Nanak Dev Hospital will be developed on the pattern of the PGI, Chandigarh, and all state-of-the-art machines will be provided so that no patient is referred from this hospital to any other health unit. This was stated by Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra while meeting with doctors during his visit at the hospital-cum-medical college here on Tuesday.
He said education and health services were major needs of the state. He laid stress on improving infrastructure of government hospitals and remove the deficiencies found in them. Appealing doctors, he said people from economic weaker sections came to government hospitals and it was our duty to provide good health services to them.
He said there was no shortage of funds with the Health Department so all needs would be solved on a priority basis.
The Health Minister said soon the shortage of super-specialty doctors would be removed and vacant posts in the department filled.
The minister said the new buildings of hospitals being constructed would be fully central air-conditioned, besides being equipped with the solar system.
The Principal of the medical college brought it to the Health Minister’s attention that many places in the college were illegally occupied. The Health Minister said the college land would be re-earmarked and those occupying it illegally would have to vacate it. He said the employees who were sacked during the Covid-induced pandemic period would be reinstated.
He appealed to the sacked employees not to rush to stage protests. He said the government came to power only six months ago and they were fulfilling the promises one by one. He said all government hospital buildings, which were constructed in the last one year, would also be examined.
He also visited the Bebe Nanki and emergency wards in Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. After inspecting the washrooms, the Health Minister instructed officials to get them cleaned immediately. He interacted with patients and listened to their problems. He also visited the canteen inside the hospital and gave instructions to the medical superintendent to ensure cleanliness in the hospital.
