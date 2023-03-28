Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, approves over Rs 733-crore budget for new financial year

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 27

The Senate of Guru Nanak Dev University on Monday approved the budget estimates of Rs 733 crore 89 lac and 76 thousand for 2023-24. The university would spend 46.23 per cent on further improvement in teaching, allied teaching, research and education.

Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, presided over both the Syndicate and Senate meetings as Prof SS Behl, Dean of Academic Affairs, presented a digital report in the Senate meetings. During the 2022-23 financial year, the university has spent Rs 2.86 crore to help economically backward and intelligent students in the form of fee concessions. The fee claims of Rs 12 crore 24 lakh, 31 thousand of 1,714 candidates belonging to the SC category under post-matric scholarships has been sent to the state government and online claims of 62 students under the National Scholarship scheme have also been sent to the government.

During this financial year, the university would spend 46.23 per cent of the total budget on teaching, allied teaching, research and education. Similarly, 11.42 per cent would be spent on non-teaching departments, 10.29 per cent on general administration, 3.17 per cent on the conduct of examinations, 23.28 per cent on miscellaneous (teaching, non-teaching and others) and 5.61 percent would be spent on construction purposes. Professor Sandhu informed the House about the achievements of the university in the field of research, education, culture, sports and excellent campus placements during this year. He said the National Education Policy 2020 would be implemented from this academic session.

He also briefed about the various grants received from several funding agencies for MYAS-Department of Sports Sciences and Medicine, Bhai Gurdas Library, Dr BR Ambedkar Chair, Sant Baba Prem Singh Murale Wale Chair, Namdhari Satguru Ram Singh Chair, Jallianwala Bagh Chair, etc. Similarly, grants for Sant Kabir Chair, Baba Jiwan Singh (Bhai Jaita Ji) Chair, Makhan Shah Lubana Chair and Bhagwan Balmiki Chair have been approved by the state government.