Guru Nanak Dev University event to mark birth anniversary of Waris Shah today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 2

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) will be celebrating the 300th birth anniversary of great Punjabi poet Sayyed Waris Shah, the writer of Heer, at the university’s Dashmesh Auditorium on October 3.

In this event, there will be recitation of Heer and discussion over it for four hours from 1pm onwards.

Jatinder Brar, founder of the Punjab Natshala, will be the chief guest on the occasion. He said the event was being celebrated with the association of the students of the university’s Music Club and the School of Punjabi Studies.

Padam Shree Dr Surjit Patar, chairman, Punjab Kala Parishad, Chandigarh, and Dr Lakhwinder Singh Johal, secretary, Punjab Kala Parishad, Chandigarh, will be the special guest on this occasion.

