Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, gets District Green Champion award

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 1

Guru Nanak Dev University has been recognised by the ‘District Green Champion Award 2021-22’ for its green initiatives to make the campus sustainable and eco-friendly.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE) has released a list of institutions from across India, which actively participated to keep their campuses clean, green and sanitised. GNDU got this ‘District Green Champion’ Award by the MGNCRE, Union Ministry of Education, under Swachhta Action Plan 2021-22.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, congratulated Vice-Chancellor Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu for maintaining campus greenery, cleanliness, maintenance, toilet adequacy, tree planting and community outreach in promoting Swachh culture in the university.

The parameters for the ranking included water management, use of alternative energy sources (solar energy), greenery management, waste management and land-use management on the campus boundary. The award is a national recognition for Swachhta activities in the institution and its green and clean campus.

#GNDU #guru nanak dev university