Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, holds CET for UG courses

Amritsar, June 24
Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) conducted the Common Entrance Test (CET) for various undergraduate courses today for admissions to the academic session 2024-25. As many as 3,115 students took the exam though admission coordinator Prof Bikram Sandhu said 3,500 students had registered for the exam.
Eleven examination centres were set up in the campus by the GNDU management for the exam. He said compared to the previous years, this time there were changes on a large scale to simplify the examination system.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM Narendra Modi to Opposition
Bitter start to LS session | NDA, Opposition trade barbs ove...
NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar
Agency teams reach Patna, Godhra