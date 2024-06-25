Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, holds CET for UG courses

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 24

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) conducted the Common Entrance Test (CET) for various undergraduate courses today for admissions to the academic session 2024-25. As many as 3,115 students took the exam though admission coordinator Prof Bikram Sandhu said 3,500 students had registered for the exam.

Eleven examination centres were set up in the campus by the GNDU management for the exam. He said compared to the previous years, this time there were changes on a large scale to simplify the examination system.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU