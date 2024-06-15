Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, inks pact with Airports Authority of India

Tribune News Service

Amritsar June 14

The Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) of Amritsar has signed a MoU with the Airports Authority of India. The partnership marks a step towards educational experience for students of the university through an innovative Student Internship Programme. The decision to formalise this collaboration was reached during a meeting between Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor and VK Seth, Director, Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar.

Prof Sandhu emphasised that the MoU between Guru Nanak Dev University and the Airports Authority of India aims to provide students with invaluable first-hand exposure to the intricacies of airport operations and the diverse facets of civil aviation. “As part of the initiative, students will have the opportunity to participate in live demonstrations of airport projects and activities, as well as engage in two to five days of familiarisation visits and workshops. Furthermore, they will be eligible for internships lasting four to 20 weeks at airports and regional corporate offices,” he said.

Commenting on the ‘strategic partnership’, VK Seth said, “As we gear up for a new civil aviation policy, for more new airports, we will have to source a skilled workforce. Any vibrant programme needs a skilled workforce. This strategic partnership will certainly help us prepare that workforce right now.”

Prof Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, Dean Students Welfare, also said that GNDU has been making efforts to support innovation, research and entrepreneurial activities in technology-based fields, and aerospace is one of the key thrust areas in this endeavour.

