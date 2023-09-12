Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, retains Rs 10K fine slapped on law student

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 11

In a follow-up to the incident reported a few days ago, wherein a Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) law student was slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 for indiscipline, today, several student organisations including Students for Society (SFS) and girl law student Taniya, held a sit-in in front of the Dean Students Welfare (DSW) office demanding that the fine be rolled back.

Taniya, who is pursing BALLB (Semester VI) at the university, alleged that she was being singled out as she was among participants of the protest held by several student organisations a few days ago, when a girl student was slapped by a security guard of the university. Preet Mohinder Singh, Dean Student Welfare, maintained that the disciplinary committee imposed fine on the girl student after deliberations.

He said that the incident of theft reported by Taniya, who a resident of a girls hostel, was found to be untrue after inquiry by warden and staff. The DSW office had constituted an 11-member committee to hear Taniya and another student, who Taniya suspected had committed theft in her room.

After deliberations and approval from the VC, a letter was sent to Taniya stating that a fine of Rs 10,000 had been imposed on her. The letter also warned other students. Taniya maintained that her bag containing her identification card and documents was stolen from her room and the authorities took no action.

Another letter was today issued from the office of the Dean Academic Affairs to Vijay Kumar, a PHD scholar from the Political Science Department, who was part of both protests, banning him from entering the university campus. The letter citing recommendations by the disciplinary committee stated that Kumar’s PhD status should be changed from full-time to part-time.

