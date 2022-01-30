Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, semester exams begin online

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 29

The examinations for the first, third, fifth, seventh and ninth semesters of various courses of Guru Nanak Dev University commenced as several colleges set up examination control rooms to invigilate the virtual conduct of exams. Over two lakh students of undergraduate and postgraduate classes will appear for odd semester exams in the GNDU and over 100 affiliated colleges. Due to the pandemic, the university was conducting exams online for the third time. Students will take the exams at home and send the answer sheets by email to the department or college concerned, said Dr Rajesh Kumar, Principal, DAV College.

Undergraduate examinations and postgraduate exams started from January 27 onwards. Due to the Assembly elections to be held in Punjab on February 20, the exam schedule will be completed by February 16. Given the strict and narrow window for conduct and completion of the exams virtually, colleges are conducting three papers per day and has been completed till the second week of February. DAV college conducted examination of BA 1st semester, BA IIIrd semester and MA economics 1st semester were conducted through online mode. Students shared their PDF through the email, that has already been generated by individual student through a common portal in every college.

To make the process transparent and easier for students, every college has uploaded a demo video for scanning, creating and uploading a single pdf of the whole answer sheet to the portal on college web portals. “Since the process of online exams can be vulnerable to technical glitches and errors, we have also constituted a team of teachers to serve as a back up in case of need,” shared Dr Rajesh Kumar, principal, DAV College.