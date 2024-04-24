Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, theatre festival begins with play

Amritsar, April 23
Guru Nanak Dev University’s (GNDU) third theatre festival, spanning five days, commenced with Dr Amandeep Singh, Director, Youth Welfare Department, Navneet Randhey of Awaz Rangmanch and Dr Sunil, professor in-charge of Drama Club and Head, Department of Hindi, presiding over the inaugural ceremony.
The opening day of the festival featured the play ‘Khadd’, directed by Kanwal Randhey and scripted by Pali Bhupinder Singh. ‘Khadd’ artfully illuminated the depths of human psyche, challenging societal norms and fostering liberation from orthodox thinking and rigidity. Acknowledging the play’s message and performances by actors including Bachanpal Singh, Ravinder Kaur, Harsh, Karamjit Singh and Khushnaseeb, Dr Amandeep Singh commended GNDU’s Drama Club and Awaz Rangmanch Toli for their dedicated contributions to the university’s theatre legacy over the past three years.
The festival line-up includes ‘Ek Aas’, directed by Navneet Randhey; ‘Bhasha Vehnda Darya’, directed by Dr Kanwal Dhillon, ‘Kar Leo Ghro Nu Bhanda’, directed by Dr Lakha Lehri and ‘Mann Mitti Da Bolea’ by Aneeta Shabdeesh, promising an enriching and culturally vibrant experience for all participants and spectators.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...