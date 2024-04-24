Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, theatre festival begins with play

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 23

Guru Nanak Dev University’s (GNDU) third theatre festival, spanning five days, commenced with Dr Amandeep Singh, Director, Youth Welfare Department, Navneet Randhey of Awaz Rangmanch and Dr Sunil, professor in-charge of Drama Club and Head, Department of Hindi, presiding over the inaugural ceremony.

The opening day of the festival featured the play ‘Khadd’, directed by Kanwal Randhey and scripted by Pali Bhupinder Singh. ‘Khadd’ artfully illuminated the depths of human psyche, challenging societal norms and fostering liberation from orthodox thinking and rigidity. Acknowledging the play’s message and performances by actors including Bachanpal Singh, Ravinder Kaur, Harsh, Karamjit Singh and Khushnaseeb, Dr Amandeep Singh commended GNDU’s Drama Club and Awaz Rangmanch Toli for their dedicated contributions to the university’s theatre legacy over the past three years.

The festival line-up includes ‘Ek Aas’, directed by Navneet Randhey; ‘Bhasha Vehnda Darya’, directed by Dr Kanwal Dhillon, ‘Kar Leo Ghro Nu Bhanda’, directed by Dr Lakha Lehri and ‘Mann Mitti Da Bolea’ by Aneeta Shabdeesh, promising an enriching and culturally vibrant experience for all participants and spectators.

