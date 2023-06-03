Guru Nanak Dev varsity to conduct CET, centralised counselling for BEd course

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 2

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) will conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) and centralised counselling for BEd course for the session 2023-24 for all colleges affiliated to Panjab University, Chandigarh, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and Punjabi University, Patiala. As per the Punjab Government notification dated May 29, all government, aided and private self-financed colleges would be part of the process.

Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice Chancellor, GNDU, said Prof Amit Kauts, head, Department of Education, would be the coordinator of BEd CET and centralised counselling.

Dr Kauts said admissions to all education colleges would be made strictly as per the state government notification. He said the recommendations of the admission committee constituted by the GNDU would be considered for the purpose.

He said, “The BEd admission portal will open from June 5 onwards. All colleges affiliated to various universities will have to download the mandatory pro forma from the portal. Duly filled pro forma signed by the Dean, College Development Council of the affiliating university, is to be emailed at [email protected]”

“The colleges have to ensure submission of the hard copy of the pro forma by June 19 at room No. 1, Department of Education, near UIT building, GNDU,” he added.

He said, “All aspirants who want to take admission in the BEd course must register/apply on the admission portal (https://punjabbedadmissions.gndu.ac.in). Registration on the portal is mandatory for all applicants, including those who have to take admission against management quota seats.”

He further said the university would complete the counselling and start the session by mid-September.

The details of the CET and counselling would be notified by the university on the admission portal from time to time. A technical team of experts would regularly update details on the portal and address the queries of applicants.

He said all candidates, educational institutions, principals and other stakeholders would keep themselves updated regarding details related to CET and centralised counselling by visiting the admission portal.