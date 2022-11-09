'Guru Nanak united humanity by removing evil of caste discrimination'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 8

The Parkash Purb (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated with religious fervour at the Golden Temple here on Tuesday. A large number of devotees paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) organised a bhog (concluding ceremony) of akhand path at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, dedicated to the occasion which was attended by prominent personalities, including SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

To mark the Gurpurb, jalau (grandeur) was also decorated at the Golden Temple, Akal Takht and Gurdwara Baba Atal Rai Sahib. Earthen lamps were lit up on the premises of the Golden Temple and other gurdwaras. Photos: Vishal Kumar

After the bhog of akhand path, a jatha of raagi Bhai Gurbachan Singh performed Gurbani kirtan while ardas (Sikh prayer) was offered by Bhai Gurcharan Singh and hukamnama was recited by Bhai Sukhwinder Singh.

Congratulating the devotees on the occasion, Dhami motivated the devotees to follow the teachings of the Guru. He said one should strive to create a universal society by following the path shown by Guru Nanak Dev and also appealed to the sangat to live their lives as per teachings of Gurbani.

“Before the parkash (birth) of Guru Nanak Dev, the darkness of lack of knowledge was spread over the world, which the Guru dispelled through the light of Gurbani (holy writings of the Gurus). The Guru united the humanity by removing the evil of caste discrimination. The Guru also gave high stature and equal respect to women in society,” he said.

On the occasion, jalau (grandeur) was also decorated at the Golden Temple, Akal Takht and Gurdwara Baba Atal Rai Sahib. The invaluable articles, including jewel-studded kirpans, gold canopy, turquoise peacock with blue diamond on its neck and golden doors were a treat to watch.

Earthen lamps were lit up on the premises of the Golden Temple and other gurdwaras.

Those present on the occasion were SGPC members Navtej Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Satpal Singh, Darshan Singh, Kaur Singh, Jathedar Gurlal Singh, Darshan Singh, Pritam Singh, Bibi Gurinder Kaur, Bibi Joginder Kaur, Amrik Singh, Amarjit Singh, SGPC secretary Partap Singh, OSD Satbir Singh Dhami, additional secretary Dr Paramjit Singh, Bijai Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Balwinder Singh, Gurinder Singh, manager (Sri Darbar Sahib) Satnam Singh, assistant secretary Nirvail Singh, Lakhbir Singh, Paramjit Singh, SGPC spokesperson Harbhajan Singh, superintendent Malkeet Singh and others.

#Golden Temple Amritsar #SGPC #Sikhs