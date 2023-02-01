Gurwinder Singh Beharwal takes charge as District Planning panel president

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 31

District AAP unit president Gurwinder Singh Beharwal assumed charge as the chairman of the District Planning Committee (DPC) at a function held at the local District Administrative Complex (DAC) here on Tuesday.

Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker, and Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, besides Cabinet Ministers Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayar, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Laljit Singh Bhullar, MLAs Kulwant Singh Pandori, Manjit Singh Bilaspur, Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, Manjinder Singh Lalpura, and Deputy Commissioner Rishi Pal Singh and party leaders from across the district were among those present on the occasion.

Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said the appointment of Gurwinder Singh Beharwal as the Chairman was the policy of AAP to encourage honest and hardworking party workers to be part of the state government.

Congratulating Beharwal, the AAP leaders expressed the hope that he would work for the welfare of the general public. They hoped he would work for the progress of the border area district. In his address, Beharwal said the District Planning Committee must give top priority to the all-round development of the district.