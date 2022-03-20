Gym equipment go up in flames in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 19

A gym located on Majitha Road was gutted in fire here on Saturday. A short-circuit is stated to be the reason behind the fire. People were working out in the health club, when fire erupted due to the alleged short circuiting.

All rushed out and three fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames after hours of efforts. Yogesh Sharma, owner of the gym, said health equipment and machinery worth lakhs was damaged and gutted in the incident. He said the fire team reached the spot around an hour late and by then it was too late.

Dilbagh Singh, who accompanied the fire tenders, said three tenders were used to douse the flames. He said the equipment at the gym was badly damaged, adding that the fire tenders got stuck in traffic jam near Kotwali, due to which the tenders reached late. —