Habeas corpus plea disposed of in missing minor boy case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 14

Though the Punjab and Haryana High Court has disposed of the habeas corpus plea filed in connection with alleged illegal detention and missing of the minor boy, Arshdeep Singh of Varyam Nangal village, from the Kathunangal police station, many heads may roll during the probe into the incident.

Arshdeep, who was picked up by the Kathunangal police from his residence on June 4, went missing from the police station on June 7 following which Dhean Chand, his father, had filed the habeas corpus petition in the high court. After the police reply in the case on Friday, the high court asked the DGP, Punjab, to probe the matter and produce the boy on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Gurpartap Singh Sahota on behalf of the DGP produced the boy in the high court following which the petition was disposed of having become infructuous.

A police official wishing not to be named said the police would probe the incident and take further action. The police had already suspended Harchand Singh, SHO, Kathunangal police station, in this connection.

The family had produced a video in which the police were shown taking the boy away. The police had allegedly detained Arshdeep Singh on alleged charge of burglary. According to the family, the boy was kept in illegal detention for three days and was tortured before he went missing on June 7.