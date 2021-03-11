Half of CCTVs lying defunct at Amritsar bus stand

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 3

Even as the Amritsar Municipal Corporation has planned to installed as many as 1,218 CCTV cameras at 466 locations in the city, around half of the CCTV cameras set up at Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra interstate bus terminus has been lying defunct for last few months.

This despite the fact that the Punjab Police had issued an alert after the Sultanpur Lodhi railway station master received a letter in which a terrorist group threatened to blow up religious shrines and railway stations in the state.

A bus stand official wishing not to be named said they have written to higher authorities apprising them of the current scenario and requesting them for repairing the same.

Being a tourist place, the city witnesses a large footfall and the bus stand remains one of the busiest places in the city. Hundreds of people come to the city for paying obeisance at Darbar Sahib. There has been a constant threat of unscrupulous elements entering the city for carrying out their nefarious activities.