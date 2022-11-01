Hall Bazaar shop gutted

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 31

A massive fire broke out in the godown of an electronic and electric goods shop in the Hall Bazaar area today. Fire tenders reached the spot, but it took the fire-fighters around three hours to douse the fire.

Electronic and electric goods worth lakhs were gutted in the fire. The owner of the shop, Kohli Electronics, said he had received a call at 6 am about a massive fire breaking out in the third floor of the godown. He added that goods, including air conditioners, air coolers and geysers stored in the godown were all gutted in the inferno.