Harassed for dowry, 2 women end lives in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 27

Two married women of different areas in the holy city ended their lives here on Sunday. The police have booked their in-laws on charges of abetment to suicide.

In the first case, Pandeep Kaur (33), a resident of Pandori, ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan for allegedly being subjected to mental harassment by her father-in-law and brother-in-law, identified as Bakshish Singh and Davinder Singh.

Victim was married six months ago My daughter was married to Suraj around six months ago and was four months pregnant. When my son-in-law informed me that my daughter was not opening the door, I went to her house and found her hanging from a fan. — Bittu, father of the victim (Puja)

Both are absconding. The police have registered a case on the statement of the victim’s father Tarsem Singh of Mustafabad area on the Batala road.

Tarsem told the police that the couple did not have any issue. She along with her husband Varinder Singh was living separately in the village after

constructing a house by raising a loan. He said due to debt they had not planned a baby. He said her father-in-law Bakshish Singh and brother-in-law Davinder singh used to harass Pandeep Kaur.

He alleged they used to say that the bank would seal their property as they would not be able to repay the loan. He said his daughter told him that the duo used to insult them. She had told her father that she would end her life.

He said yesterday he got a call from Varinder who told him that Pandeep had committed suicide.

The Kamboh police have registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC against her father-in-law and brother-in-law and further probe was on.

Meanwhile, Puja a resident of Lakshmi Vihar, died by suicide here on Sunday.

On the statement of the victim’s father Bittu, a resident of Banke Bihari gali on the Batala road, the Sadar police have booked her husband Suraj and mother-in-law Urmila for abetment to suicide. Puja was married to Suraj around six months ago and was four months pregnant.

He alleged on Saturday night, the duo brutally thrashed her. Yesterday Suraj called him, informing that she was not opening her room’s door.

Bittu said when he went to the house and opened the door, she found her hanging from a fan. He alleged her husband and mother-in-law used to harass her for

bringing insufficient dowry. They were demanding a car, he alleged.

The police have arrested Urmila while Suraj is absconding. A case under Section 306, Indian Penal Code, was registered.