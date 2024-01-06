Harbhajan Singh ETO pays surprise visit to Powercom office in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 5

Harbhajan Singh ETO, Punjab Minister for Public Works (B&R) and Power, conducted a surprise checking at the local Powercom circle.

Attendance of officials and employees were scrutinised on Friday. Addressing the officials and employees, the minister laid stress on work with sincerity and devotion. The minister asked officials to be punctual and come to office on time and also finish work in a time-bound manner to avoid pendency for the convenience of the public.

The minister congratulated officials and employees on the purchase of Goindwal Sahib Thermal Plant from the GVK in private sector by the Powercom and urged them to make the plant a success for the benefit of the public.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Harbhajan Singh ETO #Tarn Taran