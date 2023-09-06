Hardeep Puri launches ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 5

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today launched the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign in the panchayats of the assembly constituency (Amritsar North). On the call of state BJP president Sunil Jakhar, the campaign has also been started in five assembly constituencies of Amritsar Urban under the leadership of BJP district president Harvinder Singh Sandhu.

Hardeep Singh Puri was especially invited to launch the campaign and a programme was organised at Ek Roop Avenue. Puri along with party workers visited door-to-door and collected an urn of soil from 12 panchayats for Amrit Vatika to be built in Delhi. The soil of the houses of martyrs’ families was also put in the urn.

Addressing the party workers, Puri said that the BJP will collect soil from every house in Amritsar, from every Shakti Kendra, to build an Amrit Vatika in Delhi.

He said that like every year, this year also on the 74th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP will organise various programmes throughout the week, including blood donation camp, tree plantation, medical camp and social service work. An oath will be taken to combat social evils.

BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP Punjab state general secretary Bikramjit Singh Cheema, former Rajya Sabha MP and former state president Shwait Malik, former Cabinet Minister Raj Kumar Verka, advocate Rajesh Honey, Sukhminder Singh Pintu, BJP rural district president Manjeet Singh Singh Manna, Amarpal Singh Boney Ajnala, district general secretary Salil Kapoor, Munish Sharma, Santokh Singh Gumtala, Reena Jaitley, former Mayor Bakshi Ram Arora, Dr Ram Chawla, Kanwarveer Singh Tohra and Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal were among those present on the occasion.

