Harinder Singh among silent faces behind AAP's win in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 23

Among other reasons for the Aam Aadmi Party’s landslide victory in Punjab is patience, determination and hard work of men and women who became a part of it during the initial days. They never strayed away or got suspicious of the leadership.

One among these countless faces is Harinder Singh. Harinder is known as ‘Baba Bohar’ in the party as he was one of the first members of the party in Punjab. Singh is the national council member of AAP since 2012, and has played many roles since then.

Talking to The Tribune about the recent criticism surrounding the selection of Rajya Sabha members and resentment among MLAs and their supporters regarding choice of ministers, Harinder Singh said all this was unnecessary and party supporters and general public must give some time to party leadership.

“I still remember the meeting during the initial days of the formation of the party in which Arvind Kejriwal had asked that anyone who needed a position in the party to work for people to leave the room immediately,” said Harinder.

Harinder Singh is credited for arranging the first meeting of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann with party leadership in Delhi before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Party leaders claimed that it was because of him that the party could attract many well-known personalities, including Dr Dharamveer Ganndhi and Dr Daljit Singh.

A humble backstage manager for the party, Harinder Singh said, “The issues as the selection of Rajya Sabha members is being highlighted by leaders and workers of opposition political parties as they have nothing to say on issues such as unemployment, good governance and others which are being taken up by AAP one by one.”

The party leaders revealed that Harinder Singh was a tireless worker and had suffered a heart attack while working at the Delhi office before the 2014 LS elections but was again in the field within three months. Talking about the incident, Harinder Singh said, “At that time, the party helped me like they were family.” —