Harinder takes over as BJP urban president

Amritsar, December 29
Harinder Singh Sandhu took over as the president of the urban unit of the BJP during a function held at Shaheed Harbans Lal Khanna Smarak here today.
The entire rank and file of the BJP, including party state president Ashwani Sharma, former Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik and former Cabinet Minister Dr Raj Kumar Verka, were present.
Speaking on the occasion, Sandhu said the first target of the party was to win the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections. He would stand by the party workers through thick and thin and they would be given due respect in the party.
Ashwani exhorted the party cadres to reach out to the people in mohallas and villages and apprise them of the policies of the BJP Government led by Narendra Modi. He said party workers and leaders should also focus on the next Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.
“Only BJP government in Punjab can help in fulfilling the aspirations of people and put the state on the path of development,” he claimed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand
Pant was driving which met with an accident near Roorkee
Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Kamal Nath
Nath said no one in the history of the world has undertaken ...
CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider
Pant suffers injuries on his head, back and feet
Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G
Pant was on his way home in Roorkee