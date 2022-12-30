Harinder takes over as BJP urban president

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 29

Harinder Singh Sandhu took over as the president of the urban unit of the BJP during a function held at Shaheed Harbans Lal Khanna Smarak here today.

The entire rank and file of the BJP, including party state president Ashwani Sharma, former Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik and former Cabinet Minister Dr Raj Kumar Verka, were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandhu said the first target of the party was to win the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections. He would stand by the party workers through thick and thin and they would be given due respect in the party.

Ashwani exhorted the party cadres to reach out to the people in mohallas and villages and apprise them of the policies of the BJP Government led by Narendra Modi. He said party workers and leaders should also focus on the next Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

“Only BJP government in Punjab can help in fulfilling the aspirations of people and put the state on the path of development,” he claimed.