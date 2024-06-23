Harjinder Singh Dhami flays Guru Granth Sahib desecration at Gurdwara Bir Baba Buddha Sahib

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 22

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has strongly condemned the desecration of the Sikh holy book by a person at Gurdwara Bir Baba Buddha Sahib Thattha in Tarn Taran district. Dhami said incidents of desecration of holy books were occurring frequently, but the government had not taken any measures to stop these.

He said due to the occurrence of such incidents the anguish among people was increasing and the government should identify the culprits.

The SGPC president stated that they had got a case registered against the accused, Karamjit Singh, registered at Jhabal police station. He added that the accused was nabbed on the spot and later handed over to the police.

