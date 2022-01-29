Gurdaspur Diary: Harjit Kaur Saggal now toast of the town

Becoming officer in Australian Army

Gurdaspur Diary: Harjit Kaur Saggal now toast of the town

Proud officer Saggal being honoured.

Not all women are created equal. The best among them become Army officers. One such woman is Harjit Kaur Saggal. She was born and married in Gurdaspur and later shifted to Australia with her husband and son Dilraj Singh. She has become the toast of the town by becoming a proud officer in the Australian Army, an absolute rarity for a woman hailing from the backwaters of Punjab that Gurdaspur district is. Her achievement is being talked about in the entire district and particularly in Bahian village where she is married to Sarwan Singh Saggal. In 2009, she arrived in Australia to complete her Diploma in Business Management. By 2015, he had become a full fledged Australian citizen. Being the daughter of an Army Officer, Kashmir Singh, she studied in the best of army schools in India. Here ends the pleasant part and now starts the trial and tribulations of Harjit. Before getting inducted in the Army, she started suffering from bouts of Hypothyroidism which is a condition in which thyroid glands stop producing enough of certain hormones to sustain normal body functions. She displayed ample grit and determination to fight the disease. On the recommendation of her doctor, she started regularly going to the gym where she charted out an elaborate schedule for herself. “Get up, get out and get it done,” she would tell herself every day. She knew she had to get rid of the disease if she had to make a mark in life. And she finally triumphed. It was a triumph of her spirit more than a triumph of her physical being. Her news of getting appointed in the Australian army was greeted with glee with residents of Bahian village. The entire village is proud of Harjit Kaur Saggal. Local administration officials and NGOs are queuing up to facilitate Saggal whenever she decides to visit her home country. “Success is the doing, not the getting, in the trying, not the triumph. Success is a personal standard, reaching for the highest that is in us, becoming all that we can be. If we do our best, we are a success,” said Saggal.

Batala covid health officials get going

Batala cops combing a sugarcane field ahead of the Assembly poll in the state.

The Batala Civil Hospital authorities have started door-to-door vaccination of residents. On many occasions, the health teams come across politicians who too have started door-to-door campaigns in the absence of rallies which have been banned by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The vaccination rate has definitely improved with teams knocking the doors of even those people who were earlier reluctant to get themselves inoculated. Officials admit that the vaccination numbers are going up. Batala has definitely scored over all other satellite towns of Gurdaspur district where door- to-door jabs have yet to start. “We do not want complacency to trigger off yet another wave. Hence, we tend to keep the programme going,” said a doctor engaged in the process.

UK-1 is favourite brew of voters

It is a normal sight in Gurdaspur district to see the political class distributing the UK-1 brand of whiskey to voters. This is so because this type of liquor is cheap in Chandigarh and Haryana and politicians have no problems in ferrying it to this border district. The excise officials know this and hence are raiding sugarcane fields and tube-wells of leaders. It is at these places that the brew is stored. At Maujpur village located on the banks of river Beas, a local satrap tried to brow-beat the cops and the excise people but later relented. Eight bottles of UK-1 were recovered from his sugarcane fields. Now, he has become a whistleblower. Excise officials claimed that they had information that hundreds of bottles of UK-1 were lying at a place and would conduct raids anytime.

(Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal)

#Gurdaspur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Absconding for nine months, late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour finally arrested

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan via Wagah border: Report

3
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

4
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

6
Nation

India voted against Palestine at UN after Pegasus deal: Report

7
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targeted, day after Rahul Gandhi visit

8
Punjab

Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu's assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, including 2 high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh

9
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

10
Punjab

BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

Don't Miss

View All
66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Top Stories

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Cities

View All

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

CHB finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh sees 3 deaths, 321 new Covid cases

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Cremation of Covid victims: Probe indicts 6 of Panchkula MC for embezzlement

Four die of Covid, 399 taken ill in Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

Jalandhar: Not a fair deal, say Mahila Cong members

Jalandhar Cantt SAD candidate Jagbir Brar to release his own manifesto

Kejriwal's diktat: Only locals to lead campaign

Day 3: Wadala, Balwinder, Balkar among 12 file papers from Jalandhar district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Central agencies join hands with cops to ensure drugs, liquor-free elections

Man's death: Murder case registered after week

25 candidates file nominations in Ludhiana

Punjab polls: First-time voters say no to freebies