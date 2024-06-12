Harkirat Kaur shines in MA Economics

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: First semester MA (Economics) students of DAV College performed well in the recently declared GNDU results. Harkirat Kaur bagged the first position in the district in the university exams by securing 7.8 CGPA. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said it is a proud moment for the college. Dr Gupta honoured the outstanding student and praised the efforts of the department for helping the students in getting good results. Prof Kamal Kishore, Head, PG Department of Economics, said he is proud of the students of his department. As per the requirements of students, extra classes are also being organised by the department. Harkirat gave the credit of her success to the principal of the college, Prof Kamal and other faculty members of their department.

Common Admission Test on june 24

Guru Nanak Dev University offers various undergraduate courses such as MBA (FYIP) (With Dual Specialisation)/ MBA (FYIP) (Finance) / MCom (FYIP) / MCA ((FYIP) / Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (FYIP) / Master of Tourism and Travel Management (FYIP) / MS (Computational Statistics and Data Analytics) / MSc Economics/ MA Journalism and Mass Communication (FYIP)/ Bachelor of Business Administration (Agri Storage and Supply Chain) / BA Social Sciences (4 years) etc. University Common Admission Test 2024 is being conducted on June 24 in which application can be made till June 20. Exam Coordinator Vikram Sandhu told the students that the last date for online application is June 20 and the candidates, who want to take admission in these courses can pay the registration fee after applying at https://ganduadmsisions.org. He said the entrance exam will be conducted on June 24 in different centres on the university campus and the counselling will start from June 28. He said updates related to admission and counselling will be uploaded on the university website.

Placement camp to be held on June 12

A placement camp is being organised at the District Employment and Business Bureau, Amritsar. Deputy Director, Neelam Mahe, said on June 12, big companies are to participate in the employment camp being held on Wednesday. Selection will be made for the posts of branch executive, delivery boy, advisor, manager, centre manager etc. from all these companies. The employment camp session will start from 9:30 at the Employment Generation Skill Development Centre. Training officer Naresh Kumar said one can visit this office on any working day for information regarding self-employment. He said for more information, connect to the office’s Telegram page or contact the office at 9915789068.

