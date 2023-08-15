Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, August 14

Three stars of the national hockey team that played a pivotal role in clinching the Asian Champions Trophy, which concluded in Chennai yesterday, hail from Amritsar. Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh and Gurjant Singh who played a vital role in the victory hail from here. They were part of the Indian hockey squad that had played in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics too.

Harmanpreet Singh, ace-drag flicker and defender, hails from Timmowal village in Jandiala Guru area. His father Sarbjit Singh says the performance of the entire team was laudable as they played like a well-oiled machine and clawed their way back after being down with two goals in the beginning. Jugraj, Gurjant, Harmanpreet (skipper) and Akashdeep impressed with their goals.

Baldev Singh, father of Gurjant, who hails from Khaliara village, said all residents of the village enjoyed watching the hockey final match. They broke into thunderous applause as Gurjant scored a goal in the 45th minute of the game. Inspired by his maternal uncle (Mama) Hardev Singh Chahal, who had played the nationals, Gurjant started playing hockey.

Shamsher’s father Hardev Singh, a farmer by occupation, said he enjoyed watching each hockey match of the Olympics. He observed that players in the midfield, forward line and defenders played a terrific role in scripting a success.

Punjab Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO congratulated the entire Indian team and the three local players who played a crucial role in scripting success. He said it was a matter of pride that most players in the team were from Punjab. He wished that the winning streak continues and the country goes on to win gold in the next Olympic Games. He also spoke to the family members of the players over the phone, congratulated them and shared their happiness.

