Harmful weeds pose risk to humans, animals in city

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, June 10

Harmful weeds, such as coronopus didymus and parthenium hysterophorus, have overgrown alongside roads and vacant plots in the city. On their parts, the local municipal corporation and the administration are making no efforts to check the growth of the weeds. The weeds cause breathing problems and skin allergies.

Colloquially known as ‘gazar booti’ and ‘congress grass’, these are harmful not only for humans but also animals. The pollens, especially those of parthenium hysterophorus, are known to cause eczema, dermatitis and asthma. Even the animals consuming these weeds can be infected by dermatitis.

Stray cows roaming on roads usually feed on these roadside weeds, which can be seen on vacant plots. Residents say earlier governments used to run special campaigns to eradicate these harmful weeds, but now no efforts have been made in recent years in this regard.

“I remember the administration used to run special eradication campaigns, which were aimed at destroying the seeds of these harmful weeds. But no official seems concerned about its eradication,” rues Joginder Singh, a senior citizen.

He said to check the growth of the harmful weeds for permanent, consistent efforts need to be made by the government and people. The weeds should be uprooted every time they grow and that too before they bear seeds.

As the pollens of the weeds are known to travel far and wide along with their high growth and survival rate, roadsides can be seen covered by the wild growth of this allergic weed. With the monsoon season approaching, it would be better if some serious efforts are made to check their growth.

