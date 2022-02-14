Haryana Cong chief Kumari Selja campaigns for Verka

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 13

Former Union Minister and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja on Sunday said AAP was an expert in propaganda and it has nothing to say about its achievement. She was here to campaign for Amritsar West Candidate Raj Kumar Verka.

Talking to mediapersons, she said whatever development was there in Delhi, it was carried out during the tenure of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

“AAP leaders only focus on doing propaganda. It actually has no support base on the ground,” she said, adding that a wave is building up in favour of the Congress and it would form a government in Punjab. She said in the past three months, Channi did what others failed to do in years and people recognise it. He reduced electricity rates, petrol and diesel prices, besides initiating many other initiatives for people’s welfare.

On infighting in the party, she said the Congress was a democratic party where every leader or worker has the right to raise their voice. “There was no ‘infighting’ and all leaders would get together and contribute in the party’s win,” she pointed out. She said Navjot Singh Sidhu would win comfortably from his constituency.

She said the BJP has no base in Punjab. She said the BJP believed in the politics of pressure and oppression and Punjabis knew their tactics.

The BJP, along with its alliance partner Punjab Lok Congress, and other political outfits like SAD-BSP and AAP would get a crushing defeat in the upcoming elections. Everybody knew how SAD had ruined Punjab, the people would disprove them in the elections.