Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Amritsar, June 4

Congress’s Gurjeet Singh Aujla scored a hat-trick with his third consecutive win in the Lok Sabha (LS) polls from Amritsar constituency. Locked in a tough battle in one of the most anticipated LS seats, Aujla was pitted against the BJP first timer and former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu Samundri, SAD’s Anil Joshi, a reliable Amritsar veteran, and AAP’s Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Keeping the celebrations within the family and close circle of party workers, due to the Ghallughara week being observed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Aujla said with his hat-trick win, his opponents also suffered a hat-trick defeat. “With this mandate, it’s proven that people do not vote in the name of religion or on the politics of demeaning others, but on the basis of the work done,” he said. Celebrating the victory with his family members, Aujla said he was very happy that residents of the Guru Ki Nagri had once again appreciated his work. Aujla said his entire family had worked hard in the elections. He was joined in celebrations by his brother Sukhjinder Singh Aujla, who said this win was the victory of the people of Amritsar. “We thank them for reposing faith in him for the third time,” he said.

Aujla said now, he would get the stalled projects completed on a priority basis. He said, “I will put pressure on the state government to prevent drug abuse and strictly implement law and order. If needed, I will also come out on streets for the people and make sure their pride was not hurt.”

No laddus were distributed or drums played during the victory celebrations. Out of elation, Aujla hugged his mother to display his affection. Aujla’s family, including his wife Undleeb Aujla, daughter Nighat Aujla and close extended family, greeted him at his residence after receiving the news of his win from Amritsar seat.

