Have liver-healthy food & exercise daily, says expert

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 20

Guru Nanak Dev University organised an event to raise awareness about liver related diseases to mark World Liver Day here on Tuesday.

A session on liver health was organised in collaboration with GI Rezdezvous and GLF, Chandigarh. This event was jointly coordinated by UGC-Human Resource Development Centre and Health Centre of the University.

The event was presided over by the VC Jaspal Singh Sandhu. Dr Sandhu discussed the need of liver health awareness. He called upon the youth to have liver-healthy food and exercise routinely.

Eminent scholars attended the session and spoke about liver health. Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, MLA South, stressed on the need to take good care of one’s liver and Dr Ajay Gupta, MLA Central, also spoke about how to keep one’s liver healthy.

Key note speaker Dr Arke De, Nodal Officer, National Virus Hepatitis Control Programme, Department of Hepatology, PGIMER, Chandigarh, spoke on the importance of healthy liver for survival. —