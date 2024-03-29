Have no plans to quit Congress: Aujla

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 28

Reacting to rumors on certain online platforms of Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla leaving the party, two-time Congress Lok Sabha member Aujla stated that he has no plans to quit the Congress and join the BJP or any other political party. In a press conference held here on Thursday, Aujla said the Congress would win the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat for the third consecutive time if he gets the party ticket or even if the party chooses some other candidate.

“Even as some media houses are trying to confuse the people, voters are very wise and would not believe such unsubstantiated rumours,” he said while complaining that many mediapersons do not even care about contacting a person before publishing or airing a news report against a particular person.

Aujla is the front runner for the Congress ticket from the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency. Earlier, supporters of former deputy CM OP Soni had demanded ticket for Soni, but at present these voices have subsided and Aujla is the most probable candidate from the Congress.

Speaking on the occasion, Aujla said, “The present dispensation led by the BJP is not even giving any space to contest elections democratically. The bank accounts of opposition political parties are being withheld.” Aujla also took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party stating that it still is banking on political leaders from other parties. “Why is it not giving tickets to its own workers and leaders? What about the statements regarding power to common people?”

Aujla stated that if elected from the constituency, he would continue to work for the people. “I have always tried to go by the rules and would never hit any other candidate or party below the belt. I expect all candidates to do the same.” He added that during his tenure as a LS member, he frequently highlighted the issues of Punjab and Amritsar on the national platform.

