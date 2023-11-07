Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple Mahadeep Singh ‘attacked’ by hooligans, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 6

Mahadeep Singh, a Hazoori Ragi at the Golden Temple, was allegedly attacked by some hooligans at Jaintipur village on the Amritsar-Batala highway on Saturday night.

The incident came to light when a video of the incident went viral on social media. Mahadeep was headed towards Dalam village in Batala for a religious function. Some unidentified miscreants intercepted his vehicle near the toll plaza of Kathunangal and alleged rash driving. However, Mahadeep tried to avoid them as they were allegedly in an inebriated state.

The suspects, identified as Bikramjeet Singh Vickey and his uncle Amreek Singh, rushed towards their Jaintipur village and reached there before the victim.

They called their accomplices from the village, who came with sharp weapons. The group again stopped Mahadeep’s vehicle by colliding a car with it and attacked the victim with weapons. Vickey damaged the front mirror and windowpane of the car and attacked the Ragi with ‘datar’.

The victim also took out his sword and retaliated to the attackers. The suspects fled from the spot.

A complaint has been filed at the Kathunangal police station in this regard.

SHO Mantej Singh said the key suspect, Bikramjeet Singh Vickey, has been arrested. A case under Sections 279, 427, 295, 294 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects.

SGPC secretary Pratap Singh condemned attack and demanded strict action against the suspects.

