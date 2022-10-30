HC junks petition demanding floor test of MC House

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 29

The writ petition filed by Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi in the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding the dispute on Mayorship has been dismissed by the double bench of the court.

The petition was filed by Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi in April alleging that Mayor Karmajit Rintu does not have the requisite majority and he should be removed from the post. The petitioner demanded a floor test by calling a General House meeting of the MC.

On Friday, the double bench of Justices Ritu Bahri and Nidhi Gupta dismissed the petition.

Notably, Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with some of his Congress councillors before the Assembly elections in Punjab. After the decision of the High Court, Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu said the truth has won.