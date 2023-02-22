Head constable Sandeep Kumar dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 21

The Punjab Police head constable, Sandeep Kumar, who opposed Navjot Singh Sidhu’s derogatory remarks regarding the police last year, committed suicide on Monday night. Sandeep Kumar was residing in police quarters at Mall Mandi. He hanged himself with his turban from a fan and committed suicide.

On Monday evening, a resident knocked his door and found that it was already open. The resident went inside and saw the body of Sandeep hanging from the fan in a room. On being informed, the police at Guru Teg Bahadur police post reached the spot.

As per the information, a suicide note was also recovered from Sandeep Kumar but the police did not share any information regarding the cause behind the suicide. The police have taken the body into custody and kept it at the Amritsar Civil Hospital.

The police didn’t disclose the cause behind the suicide. The family members of Sandeep would reach the city on Wednesday. The police is waiting to record the statement of the family and initiate proceedings accordingly.

Sandeep was stationed in Amritsar and opposed Navjot Singh Sidhu’s statement of an MLA can make cops ‘wet their pant’ before the election. He had also expressed his opposition through a video. He also distributed sweets on the defeat of Sidhu in the assembly elections in 2022. Sandeep had been suspended for some months and joined his office only recently.