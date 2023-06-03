Health awareness rally organised

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Khalsa College of Pharmacy and Khalsa College of Pharmacy and Technology organised a health awareness campaign to make students aware about “75th World Health Day” theme — health for all under the guidance of Director-Principal Dr RK Dhawan. To achieve the goal of WHO’s health for all campaign, a walkathon was organised to motivate students towards physical activity and healthy eating habits. The campaign also motivated the students for action to tackle the health challenges. Students were also made aware of importance of hand hygiene to prevent infections and anti-microbial resistance in health care.

Khalsa College ranked 1st in Punjab

Khalsa College Amritsar has been ranked first among the autonomous colleges in Punjab for the second time in succession. The college was ranked second in northern India in the ranking announced by Education World India Higher Education Rankings 2023-24, informed Principal Mehal Singh. He said the college was assessed on the basis of nine parameters of education including excellence, curriculum, pedagogy, digital awareness, faculty competence, research and innovation, placement, industry interface. “Khalsa College excelled in all the said parameters and bagged excellent scores to become top ranked institution of Punjab, he said. Khalsa College governing council honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina expressed his delight over this achievement and attributed it to hard work by Principal and faculty members.

Capacity building programme ends

With the aim to polish the teaching skills of teachers, a two-day capacity building programme was organised at DAV International School, Amritsar. Through this workshop, approximately 300 teachers teaching LKG to XII classes in DAV affiliated schools of Amritsar, Malout, Kapurthala, Dabwali and Gidderbaha got benefitted.