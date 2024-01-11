Health benefits lure residents to go for glass, copper wares

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, January 10

Traders dealing in wares say that people guided by health factors are opting for bottles and containers made of copper and glass for their daily water consumption.

A cookware store owner, Anil Jain, said the demand for copper and glass bottles has been growing for some years. Water bottles are available in a variety of materials, including copper, glass, plastic and metal. Paying capacity and health consciousness are guiding consumers to buy copper and glass water bottles these days, said Vipin Kumar, another cooking ware store owner.

A store owner displays copper utensils in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photo: Sunil Kumar

According to him, glass bottles continue to hold their grip among people. The factors which stood them apart were that water stored in a glass bottle stays fresh throughout the day and any impurities are clearly visible. They are also easier to clean as stains and residue are clearly visible from outside.

People dealing in cooking wares for decades say that glass bottles do not hold residual taste and odour. Many water bottles have the presence of harmful chemicals, which can be hazardous for consumption, but glass bottles do not have any chemicals, and regular cleaning assures that they do not hold any tastes.

Madhu Sudan Dewan, a medical professional, said drinking water stored in a copper bottle regulates hypertension, checks infection, strengthens bones, maintains heart health and boosts haemoglobin count. However, he added that some experts warn against excessive intake of water from copper bottles as it could be harmful for health.