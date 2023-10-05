Health Department to provide free dental check-up till October 18

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 4

The district health department is observing a dental fortnight from October 3 to October 18 during which it will provide free consultation and treatment to the general public. Officials of the health department stated that the residents can avail the benefits at all government dental health clinics in the district.

Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said that the objective of the event is to create awareness about dental hygiene and dental problems as generally people ignore them till the situation has worsened. He added that the department would also provide 200 dentures free of cost to needy patients during the fortnight.

The Civil Surgeon added that teams would also visit schools for dental check-up of the students. He added that over 10,000 people are expected to benefit from the free dental check-ups.