Health Dept employees to protest on December 5

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 2

Expressing solidarity with protesting ministerial employees of the state government, various unions of the Health Department have announced to stage a protest here outside the Civil Surgeon’s office on December 5.

After a meeting of the employees associations, leaders of the Multi-purpose Health Employees Union, Medical Laboratory Technicians Association, ANM and LHV Union, Staff Nurses Association and Pharmacy Officers Association said the state government was running away from its promises.

Employees’ leader Ashok Sharma said the protest by the ministerial employees was legitimate and they supported it. “We demand that arrears of the dearness allowance and other pending dues are cleared at the earliest,” he said.

“The state government has forced the employees to take the protest path as it failed to resolve their genuine issues,” said employees’ leader Shamsher Singh Kohri. The ministerial employees are on a pen down strike since November 8, which has crippled public services. In no mood to end their protest, the Ministerial Employees Association is expected to further extend its protest.