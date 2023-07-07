Health Dept holds workshop on diarrhoea awareness

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 6

The Health Department organised a workshop-cum-training session here today as part of the Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight to create awareness about the disease which is a common problem during the rainy season. Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said that the fortnight is being observed from July 4 to July 17.

Dr Kumar said that diarrhoea is a major cause of child mortality below the age of six years. “One lakh deaths of children between 0-5 years of age take place due to diarrhoea every year in the world of which most deaths occur only in India,” he said.

Dr Kumar said that teams of the Health Department would visit all homes with children aged below five years and distribute ORS packets along with creating awareness among the families. The department would also distribute zinc tablets, he added.