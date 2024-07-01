Health Dept launches two-month campaign to control diarrhoea

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 30

With the support of the district administration, a special anti-diarrhoea campaign is being conducted by the Health Department from July 1 to August 31. It aims to protect children below the age of five from diarrhoea during the rainy season.

A meeting of the District Task Force was held by Deputy Commissioner Ghansham Thori, Civil Surgeon Dr Sumit Singh, District Immunisation Officer Dr Bharti Dhawan, District Family Welfare Officer Dr Neelam Bhagat, and Dr Ishita from World Health Organisation.

Representatives of various departments, health officers and senior medical officers participated in the meeting. On the occasion, District Vaccination Officer Dr Bharti Dhawan said the aim of this campaign is to make people aware about the causes, treatment, precautions and particularly the technique to wash hands as deaths due to diarrhoea are preventable.

She appealed to the officials of government departments to provide necessary support to the Health Department for the campaign. She said that schools should also educate children about the causes and prevention techniques.

Dr Ishita asked the health centres to prepare special ORS Centres wherein information and help is provided free of cost. She said that people should also be taught how to make ORS solution at home. The health officials stated that ORS packets would be distributed in the district through door-to-door campaigns.

