Health Dept team issues challan to 14 for COTPA violation

Amritsar, March 10
A team of the Health Department issued 14 challans for the violation of Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) here today. Dr Jaganjot Kaur, nodal officer, National Tobacco Control Programme, said a total of 27 cigarette vendors were checked during the drive today. She said challans were issued to vendors on Kacheri Road, Mall Road and in the Ranjit Avenue areas.
She said a team led by Amardeep Singh issued challans to seven individuals for violating the ban on smoking at public places. She said smoking at public places was an offence. The health official said vendors cannot sell loose cigarettes and cigarette packets which do not have pictorial warning guidelines as per the specifications of the government. She said selling tobacco products to minors and setting up vends in a hundred yard periphery of an educational institution was also an offence.
