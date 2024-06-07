Health experts advise against eating out in summers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 6

Health experts have advised people to avoid eating out and prefer home cooked food in the ongoing severe heat conditions to avoid gastric problems. Civil Surgeon Dr Sumit Singh said semi-cooked and unhygienic food can lead to upset stomach. He added that people should prefer simple home cooked meals with salads and lots of fluids.

“During summer season, lassi, lemon water and other traditional drinks are good for stomach, whereas carbonated and caffeine drinks should be avoided. People should also increase the intake of seasonal salads,” he said. He added that dietary habits of children and elderly should also be watched to avoid any problem.

Singh said that a healthy diet is the key to a healthy body and eating fried or heavy foods would certainly cause trouble during the summer months.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.