Health experts advise against eating out in summers

Amritsar, June 6
Health experts have advised people to avoid eating out and prefer home cooked food in the ongoing severe heat conditions to avoid gastric problems. Civil Surgeon Dr Sumit Singh said semi-cooked and unhygienic food can lead to upset stomach. He added that people should prefer simple home cooked meals with salads and lots of fluids.
“During summer season, lassi, lemon water and other traditional drinks are good for stomach, whereas carbonated and caffeine drinks should be avoided. People should also increase the intake of seasonal salads,” he said. He added that dietary habits of children and elderly should also be watched to avoid any problem.
Singh said that a healthy diet is the key to a healthy body and eating fried or heavy foods would certainly cause trouble during the summer months.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NDA meet under way to decide on Cabinet; Modi to take oath as PM for 3rd time on June 9
After Modi is elected, Naidu, Kumar and Shinde will join the...
JD(U) eyeing Railway Ministry, holds meeting of newly elected MPs in Delhi
With 12 MPs, JD(U) is the second biggest BJP ally after TDP
4 Indian medical students drown in Russia
The four students - two boys and two girls aged 18-20, were ...
RBI maintains status quo for 8th time in a row; repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The repo rate increase cycle was paused in April last year a...
Farmers stand by CISF jawan who slapped Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, want dope test on the Mandi MP
Union members to take up the issue at a meeting today