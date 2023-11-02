 Health experts advise caution with rise in farm fire incidents : The Tribune India

Smog prevails in the Verka bypass area in Amritsar on Wednesday morning. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, November 1

Despite the registration of FIRs and imposition of environmental compensation on farmers by the district administration for burning crop residue, the number of farm fires is increasing continuously and so is air pollution.

The rising pollution levels have already started to show impact on general public health as the number of patients with breathing and chest-related complications has increased in the hospital. Smog-like conditions can be witnessed in the rural areas during the early morning and evening hours.

Health experts have also advised the residents, especially senior citizens, against going out for walks.

Dr Madan Mohan, Senior Medical Officer at Civil Hospital, said, “The residents, especially those who have underlying health conditions and are allergic or asthmatic, must take proper precautions.” He said that the number of patients with breathing or chest-related issues have nearly doubled during the past few days.

The Punjab Remote Sensing Centre reported 86 live farm fire incidents in the district on Wednesday with which the total count has reached 1253. Ajnala block in the district reported the maximum 25 fire incidents on Wednesday.

With the wheat sowing season picking up pace, the farmers are in a hurry to prepare their fields. Agriculture department employees stated that the burning of crop residue might increase in the next few days due to the wheat sowing season.

Meanwhile, the district administration has asked the revenue department to collect the amount of money imposed as environmental compensation on farmers who flouted the ban on burning of crop residue. The administration has imposed a penalty of nearly Rs 9 lakh on the farmers for violation of the ban orders.

However, sources in the administration said that it would be tough to motivate the farmers to pay the penalty imposed for burning crop residue.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution

